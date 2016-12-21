Windy day across Minnesota as winds gust over 60 mph

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ032-033-041- 053-054-261600- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Buffalo-Trempealeau-La Crosse-Vernon-Crawford- Including the cities of...Osage...Cresco...Decorah...Waukon... Charles City...New Hampton...Oelwein...Elkader...Wabasha... Dodge Center...Rochester...Winona...Austin...Preston... Caledonia...Alma...Arcadia...Whitehall...La Crosse...Viroqua... Prairie Du Chien 731 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2016 ...ICY patches possible on untreated roads this morning... Warm temperatures...rain and melting snow overnight produced wet roads. This followed by temperatures falling below freezing this morning...is likely to produce some icy patches where water that remains on the roads refreezes. BE ALERT FOR ICY spots on untreated roads this morning. Conditions will ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.