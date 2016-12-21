What The Holidays Mean To Central Min...

What The Holidays Mean To Central Minnesotans

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud

Over the past few weeks, we asked you to join in on the conversation to find out what the holidays means to Central Minnesotans - and the results are in! This was such a fun question to ask, because the holidays mean something different to everyone! Lots of Central Minnesotans chimed in with what Christmas means to them - check out what your fellow neighbor think!

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Dec 14 Trumps Trailer Park 23
News DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min... Dec 9 Trump your President 56
News It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn... Dec 1 o see the light 20
Horror hills Nov 23 Someone 1
News Warren in Minnesota: 'The game is rigged' (Oct '14) Nov '16 LAND OF CHEATERS 30
Do Not Get Flu Shots at a Grocery Store Pharmacy Nov '16 Stop Gouging Seniors 2
News In Wake of Election, What Comes Next for Minnes... Nov '16 Wildchild 6
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,910 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,361

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC