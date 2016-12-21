What The Holidays Mean To Central Minnesotans
Over the past few weeks, we asked you to join in on the conversation to find out what the holidays means to Central Minnesotans - and the results are in! This was such a fun question to ask, because the holidays mean something different to everyone! Lots of Central Minnesotans chimed in with what Christmas means to them - check out what your fellow neighbor think!
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Dec 14
|Trumps Trailer Park
|23
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec 9
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec 1
|o see the light
|20
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Warren in Minnesota: 'The game is rigged' (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|LAND OF CHEATERS
|30
|Do Not Get Flu Shots at a Grocery Store Pharmacy
|Nov '16
|Stop Gouging Seniors
|2
|In Wake of Election, What Comes Next for Minnes...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC