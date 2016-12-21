Warnings of infection from heart surgery

Tens of thousands of veterans across the country began their holiday season with a warning from the VA alerting them they could be at-risk of a potentially-deadly infection. It is part of a massive effort by hospitals nationwide to warn patients that equipment used in many heart surgeries may have been contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.

