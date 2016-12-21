University of Minnesota Research Play...

University of Minnesota Research Played Important Role in First...

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Newswise

MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL - On Jan. 1, 2017, Minnesota becomes the first state in the nation to ban soaps containing the common antibacterial agent, called triclosan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ... Mon A Loyal Vacationer 1
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Dec 25 Hoax News 24
News DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min... Dec 9 Trump your President 56
News It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn... Dec 1 o see the light 20
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Warren in Minnesota: 'The game is rigged' (Oct '14) Nov '16 LAND OF CHEATERS 30
Do Not Get Flu Shots at a Grocery Store Pharmacy Nov '16 Stop Gouging Seniors 2
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,395,222

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC