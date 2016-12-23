U of M Crops Day meetings Jan. 11, 12, & 13
The University of Minnesota, Southern Research and Outreach Center will hold its annual Winter Crops Day meetings at five locations. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11 the program will be held at the Community Center in St. Charles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Dec 14
|Trumps Trailer Park
|23
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec 9
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec 1
|o see the light
|20
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Warren in Minnesota: 'The game is rigged' (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|LAND OF CHEATERS
|30
|Do Not Get Flu Shots at a Grocery Store Pharmacy
|Nov '16
|Stop Gouging Seniors
|2
|In Wake of Election, What Comes Next for Minnes...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC