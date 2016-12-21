Two Minnesota Al-Shabab defendants to be sentenced in February
Two Minnesotans who were charged in connection with an FBI investigation into local support for the Somali terror group Al-Shabab in 2014 finally have sentencing dates. On Monday, Judge Michael Davis set Feb. 21 sentencings for Amina Mohamud Esse and Madhi Hussein Furreh, nearly three years after they were charged with conspiring to provide material support to a terror organization and lying to federal agents, respectively.
