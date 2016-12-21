Third Deer with Chronic Wasting Disease Found in Southeastern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a third deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease has been discovered in southeastern Minnesota. The DNR says in mid-November a hunter harvested a deer about 5 miles north of where two previous deer with CWD had been found.
