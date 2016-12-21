The Latest: Gusty winds cause delays at Twin Cities airport

Chelsey Kalmback, 29, plays on her phone while waiting for a rescheduled flight to North Dakota after several flights were delayed or canceled mostly due to weather, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, in Minnesota. Winds at 40-50 mph slowed operations at the airport where both incoming and departing flights were facing delays of up to 40 minutes Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.