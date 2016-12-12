State goes to federal court to try to stop Red River flood control project

Minnesota is asking a federal judge to stop planned construction on a $2.1 billion Red River flood diversion project that has pitted the state against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Dakota and Fargo-Moorhead. It's another escalation in a contentious disagreement over one of the largest public works projects on the federal drawing board, one already bogged down by years of legal challenges.

