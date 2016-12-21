Spread the word that 'stronger brains' start developing at birth

There are few data points more haunting than this one offered up at a recent early childhood forum convened by "The number one predictor for who will be in prison at age 18 is the number of words in their vocabulary at kindergarten," according to keynote speaker George Halvorson. Halvorson is a former Minnesota health care executive who now chairs the pioneering First 5 California commission, which promotes and supports educational development in a child's first five years.

