Sen. Al Franken: Juncture of mental-h...

Sen. Al Franken: Juncture of mental-health and criminal systems now a bit safer

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

This month, when the president signed the "21st Century Cures Act" into law, our country moved toward ending the unfortunate and often tragic practice of substituting jails and prisons for a fully functioning mental-health system. Progress can't come soon enough for our state, where too many people with mental-health issues are forced into our criminal justice system because they can't find help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) 4 hr Flurtz304 26
News Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ... Mon A Loyal Vacationer 1
News DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min... Dec 9 Trump your President 56
News It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn... Dec 1 o see the light 20
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Warren in Minnesota: 'The game is rigged' (Oct '14) Nov '16 LAND OF CHEATERS 30
Do Not Get Flu Shots at a Grocery Store Pharmacy Nov '16 Stop Gouging Seniors 2
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,696

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC