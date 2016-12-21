Peter Lucas: Rosenberg grows into Sen...

Peter Lucas: Rosenberg grows into Senate leadership role

Read more: Lowell Sun

If Senate President Stan Rosenberg asks you to accompany him on one of his out-of-state fact-finding tours -- or junkets -- don't go. If you do, you are liable to end up in Minnesota in December in the middle of a polar vortex, which is fashionable television weather talk for what used to be called a cold front.

