Paul Douglas: Dreaming of an icy, rain-swept Christmas?
The fine folks over at NORAD are tracking Santa once again and he's well on his way. Old Saint Nick will experience some inclement weather across the US this year as a storm system works through the western half of the country.
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|7 hr
|Taste2106
|25
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec 9
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec 1
|o see the light
|20
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Warren in Minnesota: 'The game is rigged' (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|LAND OF CHEATERS
|30
|Do Not Get Flu Shots at a Grocery Store Pharmacy
|Nov '16
|Stop Gouging Seniors
|2
|In Wake of Election, What Comes Next for Minnes...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|6
