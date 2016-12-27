One hurt in southern Minnesota crash

One hurt in southern Minnesota crash

Read more: KIMT

The Minnesota State Patrol says 52-year-old Kenneth L. Brandt of Spring Valley was driving east on Highway 16, about 3 miles east of Spring Valley, and when he tried to make a left turn he was rear ended by the car driven by 21-year-old Izach Q. Overend of Fountain.

