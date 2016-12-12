New law will shift Minnesota's presidential caucuses to primaries
In March, Blake Hanlon and Scot Housh counted the Republican presidential ballots at a caucus meeting held at South View Middle School in Edina. When the next presidential election rolls around, Minnesotans will no longer be packing into classrooms and community centers to caucus for their preferred candidate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Wed
|Adolph Trumpler
|25
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|Dec 26
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec 9
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec 1
|o see the light
|20
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Warren in Minnesota: 'The game is rigged' (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|LAND OF CHEATERS
|30
|Do Not Get Flu Shots at a Grocery Store Pharmacy
|Nov '16
|Stop Gouging Seniors
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC