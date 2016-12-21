More Than 200 Minnesota residents apply to set legislators' pay
More than 200 Minnesota residents from all walks of life want a say in how much state legislators get paid. Minnesota Public Radio reports only 16 of the 270 applicants will be chosen to be inaugural members of the Legislative Salary Council.
