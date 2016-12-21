Minnesotans wake up to treacherous roads, sidewalks
It's part of the Christmas storm that started with a freezing drizzle overnight and early Sunday, causing icing around the Twin Cities Sunday morning, said Tom Hultquist, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. The National Weather Service has issued a freezing rain advisory in the metro area until 3 p.m. Sunday.
