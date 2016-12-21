Minnesota Woman Allergic to Everythin...

Minnesota Woman Allergic to Everything Searching for Bottle of Olive Oil

Tuesday Dec 20

Friends of a former Rochester woman with a life-threatening disease are searching for a specific bottle of Olive Oil that she uses to take her medication. Johanna Watkins is diagnosed with Mast Cell Disease and has essentially become allergic to nearly everything around her.

