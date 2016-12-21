Minnesota Woman Allergic to Everything Searching for Bottle of Olive Oil
Friends of a former Rochester woman with a life-threatening disease are searching for a specific bottle of Olive Oil that she uses to take her medication. Johanna Watkins is diagnosed with Mast Cell Disease and has essentially become allergic to nearly everything around her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Dec 14
|Trumps Trailer Park
|23
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec 9
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec 1
|o see the light
|20
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Warren in Minnesota: 'The game is rigged' (Oct '14)
|Nov 23
|LAND OF CHEATERS
|30
|Do Not Get Flu Shots at a Grocery Store Pharmacy
|Nov '16
|Stop Gouging Seniors
|2
|In Wake of Election, What Comes Next for Minnes...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC