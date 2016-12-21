Minnesota Scene: Concordia men's bask...

Minnesota Scene: Concordia men's basketball coach Glas to retire

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Star Tribune

Concordia men's basketball coach Rich Glas announced his retirement Monday. Glas, who is in his ninth year at Concordia, will end his 37-year coaching career as a college head coach at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season.

