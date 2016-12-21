Minnesota joins national partnership to reduce solitary confinement

Minnesota's prison system will partner with a national criminal justice reform group in 2017 to reduce its reliance on the controversial practice of solitary confinement as a punishment for problem inmates. New York-based Vera Institute for Justice announced Monday it has selected the Minnesota Department of Corrections to take part in its 21-month initiative, with the goal to work with prison administrators to find and help implement alternatives to long-term isolation - a practice that can take a severe mental health toll on prisoners - without sacrificing facility safety.

