Minnesota hospitals, clinics busy wit...

Minnesota hospitals, clinics busy with free end-of-year care

10 hrs ago

Minnesota hospitals and clinics are seeing a surge of patients with high-deductible health plans looking to squeeze in surgeries and other care before the end of the year. Insurance will cover the patients, who've met their out-of-pocket maximums, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

