Minnesota Flu Season Off to Slow Start
As we approach the holidays, the good news is that the flu season is off to a slow start in Minnesota. Minnesota Department of Health Epidemiologist Melissa McMahon says now is a good time for you to get your flu shot because flu activity tends to spike during the holidays when people are often in close quarters with one another.
