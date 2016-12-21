Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester's Noon Year's Eve Family Party
Happy 2017! Children and families gather to watch the ball drop Saturday afternoon at the Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester's Noon Year's Eve Family Party. The event included snacks, a DJ-inspired dance party, winter-themed activities and a visit from a big red friend.
