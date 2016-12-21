Minnesota changes from a caucus to ...

Minnesota changes from a caucus to ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Pipestone County Star

With a new year come new laws. Among those new laws passed by the 2016 Legislature that take effect Jan. 1, 2017 is Minnesota's change from a caucus to a primary election system during the next presidential election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pipestone County Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Dec 14 Trumps Trailer Park 23
News DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min... Dec 9 Trump your President 56
News It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn... Dec 1 o see the light 20
Horror hills Nov 23 Someone 1
News Warren in Minnesota: 'The game is rigged' (Oct '14) Nov 23 LAND OF CHEATERS 30
Do Not Get Flu Shots at a Grocery Store Pharmacy Nov '16 Stop Gouging Seniors 2
News In Wake of Election, What Comes Next for Minnes... Nov '16 Wildchild 6
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,448

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC