Minnesota beats rest of country in banning germ-killer

Minnesota's first-in-the nation ban on soaps containing the once ubiquitous germ-killer triclosan takes effect Jan. 1, but the people who spearheaded the law say it's already having its desired effect on a national level. The federal government caught up to Minnesota's 2014 decision with its own ban that takes effect in September 2017.

