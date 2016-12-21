List: Ban 'echo chamber,' 'post-truth,' 'bigly' and 'dadbod'
Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State Univ... You, sir, : Focus, if you will, on a historic, on fleek listicle containing words nominated for bigly banishment. But don't convene a town hall meeting or get your dandruff up in the echo chamber... You, sir, : Focus, if you will, on a historic, on fleek listicle containing words nominated for bigly banishment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Dec 28
|Adolph Trumpler
|25
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|Dec 26
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec 9
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec 1
|o see the light
|20
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Warren in Minnesota: 'The game is rigged' (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|LAND OF CHEATERS
|30
|Do Not Get Flu Shots at a Grocery Store Pharmacy
|Nov '16
|Stop Gouging Seniors
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC