List: Ban 'echo chamber,' 'post-truth,' 'bigly' and 'dadbod'

Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State Univ... You, sir, : Focus, if you will, on a historic, on fleek listicle containing words nominated for bigly banishment. But don't convene a town hall meeting or get your dandruff up in the echo chamber... You, sir, : Focus, if you will, on a historic, on fleek listicle containing words nominated for bigly banishment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.