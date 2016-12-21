Jobs for Minnesotans, Klobuchar object to Twin Metals ruling

Jobs for Minnesotans - a coalition representing business, labor and communities - has released a strong objection to the federal decision that mineral leases near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area , formerly held by Twin Metals Minnesota, will not be renewed. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar also released a statement saying that Mesabi Range mining decisions should be based on traditional environmental reviews, not rule-making by the Departments of Agriculture and Interior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.