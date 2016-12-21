Interstate 90 Accidents
The Minnesota State Patrol said the accidents happened within 5 miles of each other, within just over an hour and a half. Around 8:40, the State patrol responded to the single vehicle accident near Worthington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|8 hr
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Sun
|Hoax News
|24
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec 9
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec 1
|o see the light
|20
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Warren in Minnesota: 'The game is rigged' (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|LAND OF CHEATERS
|30
|Do Not Get Flu Shots at a Grocery Store Pharmacy
|Nov '16
|Stop Gouging Seniors
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC