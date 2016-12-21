Hopes of Minnesota's film industry ride on 'Mogadishu'

In January, HBO is expected to decide whether to greenlight a new series, "Mogadishu, Minnesota," about Muslim immigrants adjusting to life in the Midwest. The pilot was shot in the Twin Cities this fall, and a decision to base the show here would pump tens of millions into the local economy - and make Minnesota an appealing locale for filmmakers who have largely steered away in the two decades since "Fargo" and "Grumpy Old Men" put the state on Hollywood's radar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.