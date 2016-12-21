Hopes of Minnesota's film industry ride on 'Mogadishu'
In January, HBO is expected to decide whether to greenlight a new series, "Mogadishu, Minnesota," about Muslim immigrants adjusting to life in the Midwest. The pilot was shot in the Twin Cities this fall, and a decision to base the show here would pump tens of millions into the local economy - and make Minnesota an appealing locale for filmmakers who have largely steered away in the two decades since "Fargo" and "Grumpy Old Men" put the state on Hollywood's radar.
