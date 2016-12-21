Globe University to end operations at Wisconsin campuses
Globe University is pulling out of its Wisconsin and South Dakota locations by the end of the year. The announcement, which can be found on the Globe University website , states the company will cease operations at those campuses at the end of the month.
