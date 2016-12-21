General store closing in tiny Minneso...

General store closing in tiny Minnesota enclave of Godahl

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A general store that had been the gathering spot for the tiny southern Minnesota farming community of Godahl for 122 years has succumbed to the inevitable. The Godahl Store made preparations this week to close its doors for good at the end of the day Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Dec 28 Adolph Trumpler 25
News Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ... Dec 26 A Loyal Vacationer 1
News DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min... Dec 9 Trump your President 56
News It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn... Dec 1 o see the light 20
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Warren in Minnesota: 'The game is rigged' (Oct '14) Nov '16 LAND OF CHEATERS 30
Do Not Get Flu Shots at a Grocery Store Pharmacy Nov '16 Stop Gouging Seniors 2
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,608 • Total comments across all topics: 277,503,500

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC