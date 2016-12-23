'Faithless elector' challenges Minnesota law
To whom does an elector owe a duty of faithfulness? To his political party, to whom he pledged to vote for its presidential candidate, or to his conscience, which requires him not to? And when the elector votes against his oath, what role, if any, should the state play? Muhammad Abdurrahman, the "faithless elector," wants to protest a Minnesota law that requires members of the Electoral College to follow the statewide vote. So the DFL elector disregarded a pledge he made to vote for the Hillary Clinton/Timothy Kaine ticket and cast his vote for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for president and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, for vice president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Dec 14
|Trumps Trailer Park
|23
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec 9
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec 1
|o see the light
|20
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Warren in Minnesota: 'The game is rigged' (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|LAND OF CHEATERS
|30
|Do Not Get Flu Shots at a Grocery Store Pharmacy
|Nov '16
|Stop Gouging Seniors
|2
|In Wake of Election, What Comes Next for Minnes...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC