'Faithless elector' challenges Minnesota law

To whom does an elector owe a duty of faithfulness? To his political party, to whom he pledged to vote for its presidential candidate, or to his conscience, which requires him not to? And when the elector votes against his oath, what role, if any, should the state play? Muhammad Abdurrahman, the "faithless elector," wants to protest a Minnesota law that requires members of the Electoral College to follow the statewide vote. So the DFL elector disregarded a pledge he made to vote for the Hillary Clinton/Timothy Kaine ticket and cast his vote for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for president and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, for vice president.

