Dayton says Twin Metals mine 'stymied,' but not dead

"It's stymied at present," Gov. Mark Dayton said Wednesday of the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine. "And if the Trump administration doesn't intervene and override what President Obama has decided, it's not going to go forward."

