Cleaner Vehicle Fuel Choices Grew In Minnesota IN 2016
Minnesota continued to build on its growth in fuel choice in 2015, adding more biofuel stations, public charging stations for electric vehicles, and expanding the use of natural gas and propane as vehicle fuels. With the price of traditional petroleum fuels so low, it is easy to forget that the need and demand for less-polluting fuels is still growing, as Minnesota looks toward more renewable energy sources.
