Cities' right to set labor rules likely to spark debate in Minnesota Legislature
A debate over who should control labor regulations like wages, sick leave and time off for new parents may be one of the top items on the Legislature's agenda in 2017. The idea of a state law that would prohibit cities from setting their own workplace standards began percolating among business groups and some lawmakers last year, as both Minneapolis and St. Paul passed new sick leave ordinances.
