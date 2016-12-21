Book looks back on Ford Motor's glory days in Minnesota

Brian McMahon, an architect and commercial developer from Brooklyn, N.Y., moved his family to the Twin Cities more than 30 years ago amid a real estate recession and for a change of scenery. McMahon, 71, the retired executive director of St. Paul economic-development organization University UNITED, got involved with a lot of urban-renewal projects along one of St. Paul's main commercial arteries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.