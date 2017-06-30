What Michigan county has the biggest ...

What Michigan county has the biggest percent of 'excessive' drinkers?

An estimated 20 percent of Michigan adults fit the definition of "excessive drinkers" as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control, according to the most recent health surveys. That percentage includes Michigan adults who fit the CDC definition of binge drinkers -- i.e., men who consume five or more drinks or women who have four or more drinks on one occasion at least once a month.

