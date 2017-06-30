VP Mike Pence receives mostly warm reception at Michigan parade
Vice President Mike Pence walked down Wilson Avenue in Grandville today, making a splash during a patriotic display and taking a victory lap in a key state that helped him secure the office. Pence was a member of Tuesday's annual City of Grandville 4th of July Parade and was met with mostly cheers of approval during his one-and-a-half-mile Independence Day stroll through the Grand Rapids suburb.
