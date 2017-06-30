VP Mike Pence receives mostly warm re...

VP Mike Pence receives mostly warm reception at Michigan parade

14 hrs ago

Vice President Mike Pence walked down Wilson Avenue in Grandville today, making a splash during a patriotic display and taking a victory lap in a key state that helped him secure the office. Pence was a member of Tuesday's annual City of Grandville 4th of July Parade and was met with mostly cheers of approval during his one-and-a-half-mile Independence Day stroll through the Grand Rapids suburb.

Chicago, IL

