Veteran-led volunteer group helps flooding victims
More than a week-and-a-half after flooding hit Mid-Michigan, many spots are still drying out and homeowners have more clean up ahead of them. Bartman, a district coordinator on the Michigan Leadership Team, said they use the skills they learned while in the service to help people on what is often one of their worst days.
