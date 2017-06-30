Tornado, severe storm risk just incre...

Tornado, severe storm risk just increased for large part of Michigan

34 min ago Read more: MLive.com

The chance for severe thunderstorms, with the capability of producing damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes, has just been increased by the Storm Prediction Center. The reason the chance of severe weather has been increased is limited storms this morning, and ample sun has heated the air.

Chicago, IL

