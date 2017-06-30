Tornado, severe storm risk just increased for large part of Michigan
The chance for severe thunderstorms, with the capability of producing damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes, has just been increased by the Storm Prediction Center. The reason the chance of severe weather has been increased is limited storms this morning, and ample sun has heated the air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|Sylo
|109
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|5 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|8,754
|Man dies after being thrown from personal water...
|21 hr
|cranky
|1
|Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|12
|Does anyone know Steven Carter?
|Jun 29
|Catfish Hunter
|1
|Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To...
|Jun 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Is he single
|Jun 23
|ishe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC