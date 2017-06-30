This dune-covered ghost town is often called Michigan's Pompeii
When you hear the words "ghost town," you might imagine a dusty, vacant place in the Old West, where cowboys once tread. In 1836, just before Michigan was founded, Singapore was established in Southwest Michigan.
