State Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen still waiting on hearing for federal post

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen's nomination for a seat on federal court remains in limbo as the U.S. Senate continues consideration of President Donald Trump's court picks. Larsen, who was named to the Michigan Supreme Court by Gov. Rick Snyder in 2015, was announced as Trump's choice for an opening on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati on May 8. She's not yet had a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the next step in the process towards a confirmation vote in the full Senate.

