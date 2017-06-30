Starting today, Michigan auto insurance gets more expensive
The assessment Michiganders pay to the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association for unlimited injury coverage will rise from $160 to $170 per vehicle starting Saturday. The MCCA is a statutorily-established nonprofit that all auto insurers pay into for Personal Injury Protection due to the state's auto no-fault system.
