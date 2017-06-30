Somethinga s happening out there a " the rising tide of socialism
You could make a strong case that there isn't anything drearier these days than politics in America - that is, unless you're talking about politics in Michigan. Know-nothing, right-wing zombies control everything on both the state and federal level.
