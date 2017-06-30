Residents on Michigan lake fear pipeline will danger lives
Homeowners on a lake 12 miles northwest of Ann Arbor are concerned a large natural gas pipeline set to be placed in the ground will put lives in danger. MLive reports that Energy Transfer Partners is building a 713-mile gas pipeline through West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|14 hr
|iamcuriousnow
|8,726
|Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|12
|Does anyone know Steven Carter?
|Jun 29
|Catfish Hunter
|1
|Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To...
|Jun 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Is he single
|Jun 23
|ishe
|1
|Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story
|Jun 23
|News
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC