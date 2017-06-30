Nixing Pro-Life License Plates a " and Funding for Suicide Preventionby ...
But on Friday, with his second and final term in office in sight , the supposedly pro-life governor did something inexcusable: He vetoed a bill authorizing a "choose life" license plate. The bill, SB-163 , passed both houses of the Michigan legislature with strong support and is so mainstream that 30 states and the District of Columbia already offer "choose life" plates - including the liberal bastions Massachusetts, Delaware, Connecticut, and Hawaii.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|46 min
|Sylo
|109
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|2 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|8,754
|Man dies after being thrown from personal water...
|18 hr
|cranky
|1
|Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|12
|Does anyone know Steven Carter?
|Jun 29
|Catfish Hunter
|1
|Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To...
|Jun 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Is he single
|Jun 23
|ishe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC