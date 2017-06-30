New idea for Southeast Michigan publi...

New idea for Southeast Michigan public transit would tax fewer people

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

The plan to link four Southeast Michigan counties with one regional transit system failed at the ballot box last November. It was rejected by some by 18,000 votes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 41 min AWonderfulName 8,752
News Man dies after being thrown from personal water... 15 hr cranky 1
News Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants Jun 29 Wondering 12
Does anyone know Steven Carter? Jun 29 Catfish Hunter 1
News Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To... Jun 24 Anonymous 1
Is he single Jun 23 ishe 1
Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story Jun 23 News 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,621 • Total comments across all topics: 282,272,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC