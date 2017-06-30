Michigan's legal bills for Flint wate...

Michigan's legal bills for Flint water crisis top $14M

13 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

At least $14 million has been spent hiring lawyers from at least 33 law firms, according to an Associated Press analysis of state records. Costs are only expected to balloon as Attorney General Bill Schuette's outside team of two-dozen attorneys and investigators turns toward prosecuting a dozen current or former state employees or appointees whose criminal defenses are being covered by taxpayers.

Chicago, IL

