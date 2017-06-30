Michigan State road trip to promote research, innovation
Representatives of Michigan State University are embarking on a road trip this month to promote research, education and innovation linked to the East Lansing school. The three-week, seven-community tour dubbed "The Great State Road Trip" kicks off July 17. It aims to highlight the work of faculty, staff and alumni across Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|15 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|8,724
|Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|12
|Does anyone know Steven Carter?
|Jun 29
|Catfish Hunter
|1
|Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To...
|Jun 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Is he single
|Jun 23
|ishe
|1
|Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story
|Jun 23
|News
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC