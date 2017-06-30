Michigan State road trip to promote r...

Michigan State road trip to promote research, innovation

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Representatives of Michigan State University are embarking on a road trip this month to promote research, education and innovation linked to the East Lansing school. The three-week, seven-community tour dubbed "The Great State Road Trip" kicks off July 17. It aims to highlight the work of faculty, staff and alumni across Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 15 hr Chicagoan by Birth 8,724
News Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants Jun 29 Wondering 12
Does anyone know Steven Carter? Jun 29 Catfish Hunter 1
News Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To... Jun 24 Anonymous 1
Is he single Jun 23 ishe 1
Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story Jun 23 News 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,130 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC