Michigan schools that sue the state would be punished under 2018 budget
A provision in the state budget to penalize schools that sue the state is a "punitive action" aimed to discourage districts from using the legal system to address potentially unconstitutional laws, opponents say. Under the provision, districts using state dollars to finance a lawsuit against the state would see their state funding reduced by the same amount they're spending on the lawsuit.
